Hollywood couple Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split after 7 years of marriage

In a statement, the couple said that they "made the difficult decision to divorce" and asked for "respect of our privacy"

Actress Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have announced that they are heading for a divorce after seven years of marriage.

In a statement, the couple told PageSix: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara and Manganiello were last seen together in public as a couple in June, when The Modern Family star visited her actor hubby on the sets of his new project, Nonnas, with Vince Vaughn.

Sofia's last post with Manganiello is from June 29, featuring a bunch of throwback photos from their summer getaway to Italy.

Sofia celebrated her 51st birthday on July 10 in Italy with friends, but without Manganiello. She didn’t wear her wedding ring at that time.

While many loved that the America’s Got Talent was enjoying herself, questions regarding missing Manganiello took centre stage. 'Where is Joe?', wrote one fan, while another asked, 'No wedding ring?'

Joe and Sofia got married in a romantic ceremony in 2015.

Sofia is known for her character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit comedy-drama The Modern Family. She has worked in films such as Hot Pursuit, New Year's Eve, The Smurfs, The Three Stooges, Machete Kills and Chef, among others.

Meanwhile, Joe's performance in the drama series True Blood was much loved by the audience and critics alike. He played the role of Alcide in the TV show. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man marked his film debut.

