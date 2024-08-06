E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Here's why 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan is being pulled down from YouTube

There is an ongoing controversy over its content

by

CT Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:57 PM

Producers Zindagi are withdrawing the series Barzakh, featuring renowned Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, from YouTube Pakistan due to ongoing controversy over its content.

In an Instagram post, the Zindagi announced that, due to current public sentiment in Pakistan, Barzakh will be removed from YouTube Pakistan as of August 9, 2024.


“We, at Zindagi and Team Barzakh, extend our heartfelt gratitude to our global audience for their unwavering support for Barzakh – a show that was created to bring people together everywhere. But in light of the current public sentiment in Pakistan, we have made the decision to voluntarily withdraw Barzakh from YouTube Pakistan, effective August 9, 2024. This decision underscores our dedication to honouring our audiences without causing alienation. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and continued support,” the statement shared on Instagram read.

Barzakh, a six-episode series produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi is directed by the critically acclaimed Asim Abbasi. He is known for directing Zindagi’s first Pakistani original, Churails, and the feature film Cake, which was Pakistan’s entry for the 2019 Oscars.


Set in the picturesque Hunza Valley, the series follows a reclusive 76-year-old man who invites his estranged family to his remote resort for his wedding to the ghost of his first love. The narrative explores themes of life’s mysteries, the afterlife, and the enduring nature of love, while also addressing mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity.

ALSO READ:

CT Desk

More news from Entertainment