Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani is believed to have spent on Anant-Radhika wedding

Mukesh Ambani with his son Anant Ambani in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM

The bills just got longer and longer as the Ambani wedding went on, and now on the other side of the grand celebration, it’s been estimated that Rs 50,000 million (Dh2.1 billion) has been spent.

Well spent, from the looks of it, on not only gorgeous locations and beautiful outfits but also on star performers.

Why, during the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations, those who sung, danced and entertained the crowd included the likes of Rihanna, Adele and Justin Bieber.

And according to The New York Times, Reliance Industries, the behemoth telcom company that belongs to the Ambanis, said that 2,000 guests were in attendance. Who did this illustrious guest list include? There were Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. There were international celebrities such as the reality TV stars Kim and Khloe Kardashian. And there were former UK prime ministers such as Boris Johnson in attendance.

Such has been the impact of the mega event that even after the act, it’s still being talked about (we suspect it will be for some time to come).