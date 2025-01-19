Henry Cavill welcomes first child with Natalie Viscuso

British actor Henry Cavill. Photo: AFP

Congratulations are in order for Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso, as they have officially welcomed their first child into the world.

While no additional details regarding the baby's name, gender, or birth date have been revealed, the couple was spotted in Australia on January 18, pushing a baby stroller, reported People magazine.

The couple were spotted enjoying a family outing in the country, where the actor is currently filming the live-action Voltron movie.

Cavill first shared the news of their growing family back in April 2024. Speaking at The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare premiere in New York City, he expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," Cavill told during an interview, according to People magazine.