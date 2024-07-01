‘Heeramandi’ star Manisha Koirala gushes about Kamal Haasan

Clucks will host a wing-eating contest on July 1 where participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year
Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with fellow actor Kamal Haasan. She also penned an appreciation post for him.
Taking to Instagram, Koirala treated fans with a glimpse of the reunion.
Along with the photo, she wrote, “One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films and now fashion is his world !! He recommended amazing books that stretch one's mind & soul...his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago...his cinematic understanding is unparalleled... I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you Kamal Haasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!!"
Koirala and Haasan worked together in the 1996 film Indian.
As soon as the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section.
One of the users wrote, “Wish to see you both together again. Can we expect you in Kalki 2 or Indian 3?”
Re-posting Koirala’s post, Haasan wrote on Instagram, “Trying to race with my clock to promote Indian 2. Thank you. I have always remembered you as kind and appreciative. Let's catch up when either one of us visit our respective cities.”
On the work front, Haasan will be next seen in Indian 2.
He is also receiving praise for his performance in Kalki 2898 AD, which is out in UAE cinemas now.
