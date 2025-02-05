'He reminds me of a young Manmohan Desai': Anil Kapoor on Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. Photo: AFP

Actor Anil Kapoor compared Aryan Khan to late director-producer Manmohan Desai after watching the title announcement video of his upcoming debut directorial project The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan announced the title of his son Aryan's upcoming directorial project at a Netflix event.

The Laadla actor congratulated Khan and his family.

While sharing his feedback on the first look of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Kapoor wrote,

"With the Dyavol in the Director's chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster!@_aryan_you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai... Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut!"

In the title video, Khan was seen enacting a scene before the camera while Aryan donned a director's cap for the act.

In the title video, the Jawan actor was continuously interrupted by Aryan as he performed before the camera.

Furious by the constant interruption, Khan yells at the crew and Aryan and asks them to learn from him.

The title announcement video ended on a funny note when Aryan informs Khan that during the whole shoot, he forgot to record the act from the camera.