Have you visited these concept stores in Dubai?

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 1:43 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 1:44 PM

Dubai's concept stores offer a unique blend of fashion, art, and lifestyle, showcasing exclusive brands alongside cafes, galleries, and wellness spaces. Here's the list:

Collective Africa

Collective Africa, the Tashas Group's luxury concept shop, is worth a visit only for its stunning décor. The boutique, which is located in the Flamingo Room at Jumeirah Al Naseem and Bungalo34 at Nikki Beach Resort, draws inspiration from Africa and global travel. Founded by Nicky Greig, it sells luxury jewellery, accessories, designer apparel, swimwear, fragrances, and beauty goods.

Summer Soul Café

Looking for a cafe in Dubai that serves coffee, beachwear, homeware, and jewellery? Visit the newly opened Summer Soul Cafe at The Club on Palm West Beach. Inspired by Bali, this dog-friendly cafe serves a unique assortment of chosen goods, speciality coffee and delectable nibbles. It has lots of indoor and outdoor seating and offers complimentary water and goodies for your four-legged pals. Open every day from 8am to 10pm.

L'Occitane Café

L'Occitane Café at City Walk is a beautiful café and skincare boutique from the French beauty brand and provides a luxurious experience. Enjoy a complimentary facial or hand massage, indulge in a delicious treat from the patisserie, discover the latest skincare products, and dine on French favourites such as crepes, French onion soup, steak frites, and French pizza. Open every day from 9am to 10:30pm.

Kave

Kave is a zero-waste upcycling café located on Alserkal Avenue. Participate in one of their workshops, browse their homeware and clothing lines, or savour a delicious bowl of pho. The food is environmentally friendly and health-conscious, with nourishing products. The café is dog-friendly, with free coffee and a unique menu for your canine companion. They are located in Alserkal Avenue's Warehouse 20 in Al Quoz, Dubai.

That Concept Store