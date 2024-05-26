Have you visited these concept stores in Dubai?

Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi directed a collection of short films recounting ongoing events from the perspective of civilians on the ground
Dubai's concept stores offer a unique blend of fashion, art, and lifestyle, showcasing exclusive brands alongside cafes, galleries, and wellness spaces. Here's the list:
Collective Africa
Collective Africa, the Tashas Group's luxury concept shop, is worth a visit only for its stunning décor. The boutique, which is located in the Flamingo Room at Jumeirah Al Naseem and Bungalo34 at Nikki Beach Resort, draws inspiration from Africa and global travel. Founded by Nicky Greig, it sells luxury jewellery, accessories, designer apparel, swimwear, fragrances, and beauty goods.
Summer Soul Café
Looking for a cafe in Dubai that serves coffee, beachwear, homeware, and jewellery? Visit the newly opened Summer Soul Cafe at The Club on Palm West Beach. Inspired by Bali, this dog-friendly cafe serves a unique assortment of chosen goods, speciality coffee and delectable nibbles. It has lots of indoor and outdoor seating and offers complimentary water and goodies for your four-legged pals. Open every day from 8am to 10pm.
L'Occitane Café
L'Occitane Café at City Walk is a beautiful café and skincare boutique from the French beauty brand and provides a luxurious experience. Enjoy a complimentary facial or hand massage, indulge in a delicious treat from the patisserie, discover the latest skincare products, and dine on French favourites such as crepes, French onion soup, steak frites, and French pizza. Open every day from 9am to 10:30pm.
Kave
Kave is a zero-waste upcycling café located on Alserkal Avenue. Participate in one of their workshops, browse their homeware and clothing lines, or savour a delicious bowl of pho. The food is environmentally friendly and health-conscious, with nourishing products. The café is dog-friendly, with free coffee and a unique menu for your canine companion. They are located in Alserkal Avenue's Warehouse 20 in Al Quoz, Dubai.
That Concept Store
Located in the Mall of the Emirates, That Concept Store lives up to its name by offering two floors filled with the most coveted cult fashion brands. Beyond shopping, the store features a grooming area, beauty hub, fitness centre, and the trendy M’OISHÎ CAFÉ.
Seva
With its lovely rugs, tree stump tables, and vivid flora, Seva Table's Garden has an Alice in Wonderland-meets-zen garden feel. This wellness resort has all you need for a healthy lifestyle, including an outdoor fitness area, an ethical concept store, a diverse vegan menu, and frequent reiki and chakra healing seminars. Located at Villa 5/1b, 27b Street, Jumeirah Beach Road. Daily, 8am to 10pm.
The Edit Dubai
The Edit has transformed a warehouse in Al Quoz into one of Dubai's most fashionable concept stores. House of Sunny, Cala de la Cruz, and Acler are among the companies represented in this hybrid fashion store and gallery. Have a drink at the matcha bar or make your smell at the Oo La Lab perfume lab. Warehouse 48 is located in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. Open daily from 10am to 8pm.
