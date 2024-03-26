'Hate this day': Actor Arjun Kapoor pens a moving note on mother's death anniversary

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 4:40 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 5:34 PM

While everyone is celebrating the festival of colours, it's not a happy day for actor Arjun Kapoor as he misses his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a throwback photo along with a long note about not being able to still come to terms with the fact he could never say 'Maa'.

The note read, "They say time flies, it doesn't... It's been 12 years & still I hate this day I hate this feeling, I hate the fact that I'm running out of pictures with you, Maa... I hate not being able to say the word Mom or Maa anymore... I hate not seeing Mom flash on my phone... I hate that you were taken away from us... I have no choice but to pretend to be okay... to keep moving forward... to try and make a life... but it will always be incomplete without you... I will always be broken without you..."

He added, "I miss you, I wish you had never left... things would be different I would be different, maybe I would have smiled a lot more and a lot more easily... smile wherever you are Maa because without you around, I always find it tough to smile or even live..."

As soon as he posted the note, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Love you baba. always with you."

Amy Jackson dropped heart emojis.

Sharing a childhood picture with her mother, Anshula penned a note, which wrote, "It's been 12 years since I held your hand, 12 years since your last hug... 12 years since we were in the same room. Missing you really doesn't hurt any lesser and it really doesn't get any easier. Time isn't kind, it in fact makes me fear that your memories are that much further away from me and that they may one day completely escape me. Time makes this grief more intense, because the fear of forgetting your voice, your touch, your lessons, your hugs, your warmth, your memories.. the fear of forgetting you takes over every other feeling. Ma, pls don't let this fear come true. Living in a world without you is hard enough, living without your memories would be impossibly devastating. Miss you. Love you. Always and forever."

Arjun and Anshula lost their mother 12 years ago on March 25. The actor was about to make his Bollywood debut the same year. However, a tragic medical condition took Mona away from her kids in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is all set to portray a villain in the multi-starrer 'Singham Again' movie. — ANI

ALSO READ: