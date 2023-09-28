'Harry Potter' star Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, dies at age 82

As we bid adieu to the year 2023, City Times unveils the Eccentric Epoch Awards, illuminating the year's most peculiar narratives
Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.
A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”
“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.
No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.
ALSO READ:
As we bid adieu to the year 2023, City Times unveils the Eccentric Epoch Awards, illuminating the year's most peculiar narratives
Police were accused of leaking confidential investigation details to the press, fanning malicious coverage, fuelling the spread of unverified content online
From contentious and scandalous divorces to amicable breakups, here is a list of famous people who decided to part ways in 2023
Andrey Rublev, a kind-hearted Russian tennis player, wants you to learn from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic
Why many gamers are opting for softer versions of video games and how they are different from the competitive variety
Food, film, Ferrari World - here are some ways you can spend the last weekend of 2023
The plot centred on a power struggle for the Atlantean throne feels like a retread of familiar beats
Lee Sun-kyun had denied he knowingly took illegal drugs and said he was tricked into doing so by a bar hostess who was trying to blackmail him