Harrison Ford discusses importance of humour in his roles

US actor Harrison Ford (Photo by AFP)

Harrison Ford, 82, recently shared insights into his continued passion for acting, highlighting the importance of human connection in his work.

While promoting his role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, Ford expressed how the project allows him to enjoy the company of others who bring joy to the creative process, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an interview, Ford remarked, "Oh man, I get out of it essential human contact. I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience.... It's fun to work with these people."

Shrinking, co-created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, follows Jimmy (played by Segel), a grieving therapist who begins to openly express his thoughts to his clients, disregarding traditional ethics.

Ford portrays Dr Paul Rhoades, the head of a cognitive behavioural therapy practice and Jimmy's colleague.

Known for his roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, Ford revealed a lighter side of himself in this series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he described himself as a "silly person" at heart and emphasised the significance of humour in every project.

"In a way, yes, because the jokes really are the surprise in everything, in a serious movie or in a streaming comedy," he explained, adding, "Finding the humour in the moment is what makes it survivable for us most of the time."

Ford expressed his enjoyment of being around people who are having fun, which made Shrinking an ideal project for him.

"I don't like to get too serious," he added, noting that humour has always been a crucial element in his life.

"I always enjoyed humour. I loved jokes. I loved the construction of jokes. My father was a joke teller," he reflected.