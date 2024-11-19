Halsey supports her mum as she recovers from second breast cancer surgery

Halsey (Photo by Reuters)

Singer and songwriter Halsey shared a health update about her mother, reported E! News.

Halsey's mother Nicole Frangipane is recovering from a second surgery following a diagnosis of breast cancer this summer.

"November is trucking along," the singer wrote on Instagram. "My mum is recovering from a second surgery due to her breast cancer diagnosis this summer."

"I love her so much and she deserves far more comfort and happiness than the world is managing her at the moment," Halsey continued. "crafts, reading, and snacks at my house all autumn long. Is how we shall persevere."

"In between photos of books and trinkets, the 30-year-old shared a photo of herself lying in bed with her mother, 51, while both were hooked up to IVs. Nicole appears to have bandages wrapped around her body in the photo as the mother-daughter duo stretches out their arms and smiles for the camera," reported E! News.

She received a lot of love and well wishes in the comments of her Instagram post, with many fans offering "so much love" and "good vibes" as Nicole heals from her latest procedure.

"HAPPY HEALING MAMA ASH," one social media user wrote. "We love you and know you will heal beautifully, especially with your baby by your side."

Halsey's update on her mother's cancer battle comes after a year of ups and downs involving her own health.

Halsey has shared their deeply personal struggles with health through their latest album, The Great Impersonator, released on October 25.

This fifth studio effort sees the pop star, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, channel their battles with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder into poignant lyrics that resonate with vulnerability and strength.

After publicly announcing their health issues in June, Halsey expressed a renewed appreciation for life.