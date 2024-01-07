Halle Bailey welcomes first child with boyfriend DDG

Published: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jan 2024, 5:28 PM

Good news! Hollywood actor Halle Bailey is now a mother. 'The Little Mermaid' actor welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend DDG, reported People.

The couple became parents to a baby boy.

Bailey announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram.

She posted a photo of her hand holding the tiny hand of her son with a gold bracelet etched with the name 'Halo.'

She captioned the picture, "even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you."

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Nicki Minaj commented, "Welcome to earth, Halo. We've been expecting you. congrats, mama!"

Actor Halle Berry commented, "Congratulations, Halle. Welcome to motherhood and welcome to the world baby Halo."

As per People, Bailey and boyfriend DDG have been dating for more than a year. The pair went Instagram official in March 2022 when the Zooted Music record label founder posted on the R&B singer's birthday.

The actress is private about her personal life, having never confirmed she was expecting a baby throughout her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: