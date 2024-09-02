Gunshots heard outside AP Dhillon's house in Canada

AP Dhillon (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 5:35 PM

Shots rung out outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s house in Canada’s Vancouver, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred on September 1, and reportedly Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for it.

A video showing the alleged incident is going viral on social media. It shows a man outside a house firing a gun. The location is as yet unverified.

The shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island. Rohit Godara took responsibility for the incident on social media.

A video, which can not be independently verified, shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night. The video is being circulated on the internet but the location remains unverified.