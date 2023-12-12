Gunna to headline 4th edition of Afroworld in Dubai

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 3:58 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 3:59 PM

Dubai's music scene is set to ignite as Full Circle proudly presents the 4th edition of AFROWORLD on December 16, 2023, at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena. Early bird tickets, starting at Dh175, are already up for grabs at coca-cola-arena.com, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to witness the sensational Gunna and other Afrobeats artists live on stage.

Gunna, a Grammy-nominated and diamond-selling superstar, will take centre stage, promising a performance that transcends boundaries. Known for hits like Drip Too Hard and Fukumean, Gunna has solidified his place in the music industry, earning top rankings on platforms like TikTok, Spotify, Apple Music, and the Billboard Streaming Chart.

AFROWORLD has become one of the most anticipated events of the year, celebrating the diverse sounds of Afro-inspired music. With cutting-edge production, mesmerizing visuals, and the world-class venue of Coca-Cola Arena, this concert aims to showcase musical diversity through a lineup of eclectic talent.

Dubai's entertainment landscape is about to witness a revolution, and this event, supported by Dubai Calendar as part of Dubai Shopping Festival, is at the forefront. As Gunna headlines this musical extravaganza, attendees can expect a night filled with energy, rhythm, and unforgettable performances.

Be part of this musical journey and secure your spot for AFROWORLD WITH GUNNA. Early bird tickets are available for a limited time, so visit coca-cola-arena.com now and mark December 16 on your calendar.