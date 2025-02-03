Grammys 2025: Who wore what?

Taylor Swift (left) dressed to impress in a sparkly red Vivienne Westwood one-shoulder mini-dress. Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, wore a backless baby blue JW Anderson floor-length halter gown with a feather peplum and hem before changing into a gold outfit.

Breakout star Chappell Roan hit the red carpet in a vintage look from Jean-Paul Gaultier, inspired by Edgar Degas's depiction of ballet dancers. The pop singer wore a fascinator to match the bright yellow and baby blue printed gown with dramatic black bows on the shoulders.

Charli XCX, who scooped up three Grammys, wore a grey Gaultier gown with a corset bodice and oodles of frothy chiffon — definitely very brat.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo slayed in a daring Versace black halter gown.

Rapper Kanye West, who was nominated for best rap song, arrived with his wife Bianca Censori, who shed a fur coat to reveal that she was in a sheer body stocking. They left the event shortly after the bold arrival. Some reports suggested they were thrown out, but celebrity news website TMZ, citing a source close to the Recording Academy, said they left on their own.

Singer Willow Smith, the daughter of Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith rolled up in a bejewelled bikini and a tuxedo-style jacket. Her actor brother Jaden had a giant black castle hat encasing his head. (Like, why?)

And singer Joy Villa, who has made no secret of her support for President Donald Trump with her looks over the years, wore a red baseball cap that bore a resemblance to the ubiquitous MAGA hats at his rallies. Villa's chapeau, paired with a slinky golden gown, simply said: "The Hat Stays On."

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2 in a traditional Indian outfit — a brown bandhgala with bead embroidery. He paired it with a black dhoti featuring delicate golden lace. The outfit was designed by Bharat Jain and his team at 108 Bespoke. He also wore a traditional Kambli shawl, which was designed using recycled yarns and natural fibres by textile designer Pavithra Muddaya of Vimor. The earrings were inspired by his Rajasthani heritage. He was pictured on the red carpet with American TV personality Marla Maples (above, left) at the event.