Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift goes empty-handed, Kendrick Lamar sweeps 5 categories

Photo: Reuters

The 67th Grammy Awards, the music industry's most prestigious event, took place on Sunday and was broadcast live on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, celebrated the best of music across various genres.

Among the biggest winners were Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

Beyonce — the most decorated artist in Grammys history — won Album of the Year for the first time for her genre-defying "Cowboy Carter." She ended the night with three awards.

It was a clean sweep for rapper Kendrick Lamar, who won in all five categories in which he was nominated.

The night also saw Best New Artist awarded to Chappell Roan, while Best Pop Vocal Album went to Sabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet.

In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won with Die With a Smile, while Best Latin Pop Album was awarded to Shakira for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Beyoncé also earned Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, and Best Rap Album went to Doechii for Alligator Bites Never Heal.