Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift goes empty-handed, Kendrick Lamar sweeps 5 categories

The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, celebrated the best of music across various genres

Published: Mon 3 Feb 2025, 10:41 AM

Updated: Mon 3 Feb 2025, 11:00 AM

Photo: Reuters

The 67th Grammy Awards, the music industry's most prestigious event, took place on Sunday and was broadcast live on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, celebrated the best of music across various genres.

Among the biggest winners were Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

Beyonce — the most decorated artist in Grammys history — won Album of the Year for the first time for her genre-defying "Cowboy Carter." She ended the night with three awards.

It was a clean sweep for rapper Kendrick Lamar, who won in all five categories in which he was nominated.

The night also saw Best New Artist awarded to Chappell Roan, while Best Pop Vocal Album went to Sabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet.

In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won with Die With a Smile, while Best Latin Pop Album was awarded to Shakira for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Beyoncé also earned Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, and Best Rap Album went to Doechii for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 2025 Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

  • Album of the Year: "Cowboy Carter" - Beyonce
  • Record of the Year: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
  • Song of the Year: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
  • Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
  • Best Pop Solo Performance: "Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Die with a Smile - Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: "Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best Rap Album: "Alligator Bites Never Heal" - Doechii
  • Best Rap Song: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Rap Performance: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Music Video: "Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album: "Brat" - Charli XCX
  • Best Rock Album: "Hackney Diamonds" - The Rolling Stones
  • Best Rock Performance: "Now and Then" - The Beatles
  • Best Country Album: "Cowboy Carter" - Beyonce
  • Best Country Solo Performance: "It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton
  • Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "II Most Wanted" - Beyonce ft. Miley Cyrus
  • Best African Music Performance: "Love Me JeJe" - Tems

