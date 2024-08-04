'Gone With the Wind' Hollywood producer Daniel Selznick dies

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM

Veteran Hollywood producer Daniel Selznick has passed away. He was legendary film producer David O. Selznick and theatrical producer Irene Mayer Selznick's youngest son.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel, 88, died of natural causes in California.

Born on May 18, 1936, in Los Angeles, Daniel graduated from Harvard University and attended the University of Geneva and did graduate work at Brandeis University. He later entered the entertainment industry and worked on several memorable projects.

His father, David, who died in 1965, produced dozens of iconic films, including 1939's Gone with the Wind, 1946's Duel in the Sun and 1933's King Kong. His mother, Irene, who died in 1990, was the daughter of film mogul Louis B. Mayer and received a Tony Award nomination for the 1955 play The Chalk Garden.

Daniel later produced the Peabody award-winning documentary The Making of a Legend: Gone with the Wind, alongside his older brother Jeffrey Selznick, who died in 1997. The documentary captured how their father created the beloved 1939 film.

He also donned the hat of a producer on TV mini-series Blood Feud, Hoover vs. the Kennedys: The Second Civil War, Night Drive and Reagan's Way: Pathway to the Presidency, the latter of which he also directed.

He also served for several years as the director of the Louis B. Mayer Foundation. And had success as a theatrical producer.