Golden Globes 2025: Did Zendaya, Tom Holland get engaged?

Zendaya. Photo: Reuters

Zendaya's appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes has grabbed headlines, with fans speculating that she and Tom Holland might be engaged, E! online reported.

The Challengers star turned heads at the event, donning a breathtaking burnt orange custom Louis Vuitton gown, accompanied by a Bulgari diamond necklace.

However, what truly caught the attention of her admirers was a striking diamond ring on her left hand's ring finger, prompting many to wonder if she and her Spider-Man co-star have taken the next step in their relationship.

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2021, have kept their personal life relatively private, but their shared history on-screen and off has made them one of Hollywood's most adored couples.

Zendaya was nominated for Golden Globes 2025 Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in Challengers.

As soon as the pictures of the Euphoria star were shared on the official X handle of Golden Globes, fans were quick to notice the huge diamond ring on her left-hand engagement finger.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Well congrats to Zendaya and Tom on the engagement i think?? That is ROCK," alongside images of the glittering jewel.

Another fan highlighted that the gold band on Zendaya's ring "doesn't match any of the other pieces she's wearing," fuelling engagement rumours.

Despite the buzz surrounding her ring, Zendaya and Tom have yet to comment on the development.