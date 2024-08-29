E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Golden Globes 2025: Comedian Nikki Glaser to play host

The awards show will take place on January 5

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Nikki Glaser (Photo by AFP)
Nikki Glaser (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM

Comedian Nikki Glaser is the host for the next edition of Golden Globe Awards.

Glaser will host the 82nd annual Golden Globes in January 2025, The Hollywood Reporter said.


Glaser said in a statement, "I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favourite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)."

She added, "The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars."

She called it a dream job.

Glaser continued, "Some of my favourite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina [Fey], Amy [Poehler], or Ricky [Gervais] have said exactly what we all didn't know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time honoured tradition (that might also get me cancelled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I've binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season Four will be nominated, right?)."

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will air on Sunday, January 5.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment