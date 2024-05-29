Glen Powell shares his thoughts on playing Batman

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:00 PM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:01 PM

Actor Glen Powell shared his thoughts on playing the role of Batman. The Anyone but You star would love to reprise DC's Batman, reported Deadline

Powell gained wider recognition for his supporting role in the action film Top Gun: Maverick and his leading role in Anyone but You.

The actor shared that he is not interested in playing superhero role unless it is a Batman. "I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman," he said.

Powell added that his version would be reminiscent of Michael Keaton from Tim Burton's Batman rather than Matt Reaves'. "Oh, sick! See? This is the era," he added while referencing Keaton's Batmobile.

Powell does have a history in the DC Universe. In 2012, he was credited as 'Trader #1' in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

"I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises," he said.