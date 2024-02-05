Get your pulse surging with these daring escapades in the UAE

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 7:06 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 7:07 PM

Experience the excitement of Skydiving

Feel the rush as you dive through the sky, enjoying stunning views of Palm Jumeirah. First-timers tandem jump with a professional for a safe and exhilarating experience. Located in Dubai Marina on Al Seyahi Street.

Sail the Skies in a Hot Air Balloon

Fancy flipping your perspective on Dubai? Elevate your adventure by soaring 4,000 feet above the Arabian sands in a hot air balloon tour. Balloon Adventures Dubai has conjured up a magical experience where you not only ride the skies but also share the basket with majestic falcons. It's a sky-high escapade like no other, turning your aerial journey into a feathered fiesta. Find it at Motor City, Dubai, in the control tower office 1303.

Master the Art of Flyboarding

Try the latest watersport sensation – flyboarding. Soar above the waters with a board connected to a jetski, enjoying views of Burj Al Arab from 10m high. Nemo Watersports or SeaRide provides all necessary safety gear and expert guidance for a thrilling experience.

Scale New Heights with Rock Climbing

Pump up the adrenaline with rock climbing. Dubai offers facilities like Mountain Extreme in Al Quoz and Rock Republic, the region's largest bouldering center at Dubai Investment Park. For outdoor climbing, head to Hatta Wadi Hub and challenge yourself on the 10m high climbing wall.

Stroll on a Skyscraper Ledge

Dare to walk along the ledge of a skyscraper at Sky Views Dubai. The Edge Walk, situated 219.5m above ground, allows guests equipped with safety harnesses to take a hands-free walk on an outer ledge, offering breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai and the city skyline. Located in Downtown Dubai at Address Sky View Hotel, Emaar Square Area.

Hero Boat Tours

Embark on a self-driven boat tour with Hero Boat Tours, the only one of its kind in the emirate. Depart from Dubai Harbour and explore the coastline with a professional guide on this 90-minute adventure. Cruise by Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Atlantis, capturing epic photos and videos. Find it at Dubai Harbour, Marina Zone C.