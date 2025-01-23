George Clooney, Brad Pitt to return for Ocean's 14?

Director David Leitch, known for his work on John Wick and The Fall Guy, is reportedly in negotiations to direct Ocean's 14, a sequel to the 2007 hit Ocean's 13.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to bring back the iconic crew of criminals led by Danny Ocean, portrayed by George Clooney, and is expected to be produced under Clooney's Smokehouse banner in collaboration with Warner Bros.

An insider confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Ocean's 14 would mark the return of Clooney as the mastermind Danny Ocean, alongside his frequent collaborator Brad Pitt.

The dynamic duo, who last worked together on Bullet Train with Leitch, will reportedly reprise their roles.

Other familiar faces, including Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, are also expected to join the ensemble cast, continuing the tradition of high-stakes heists that have made the franchise a fan favourite.

The Ocean's series began with Ocean's Eleven in 2001.

Ocean's 13, the most recent instalment in the main series, hit theatres in 2007, grossing over USD 420 million at the domestic box office.

The franchise later expanded with a female-led spinoff, Ocean's 8' in 2018, directed by Gary Ross.

The anticipated Ocean's 14 will be the first film in the main franchise not directed by Steven Soderbergh, who helmed the original trilogy.