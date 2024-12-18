Genelia calls Riteish Deshmukh 'best husband, best son...'

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They never miss a chance to leave their fans in awe with their bond.

It was Riteish's birthday on Tuesday, and so Genelia dropped a cute post on Instagram. She wrote, "If you are looking for the Best Son, Best Father, Best Brother, Best Husband- He's Taken And all mine Happy Birthday you gorgeous man @riteishd Ps. I'm yours - No Refunds."

She also shared adorable pictures of them together.

Riteish and Genelia's love story began on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam only.

After dating for a few years, Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They got married according to the traditional Marathi ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.