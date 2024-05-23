'XDefiant' players voice concern over major issue

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 1:05 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 1:09 PM

XDefiant players are voicing their frustrations over the game's sluggish weapon levelling system, claiming that progress towards the next weapon level feels painfully slow despite achieving numerous kills across multiple matches.

Since its announcement in 2021, XDefiant has faced several delays. After extensive testing last year, the free-to-play FPS finally launched on May 21. As players dive into its 6v6 game modes, they are uncovering both the strengths and weaknesses of the game. One major issue stirring discontent is the prolonged time it takes to level up weapons.

On platforms like Reddit and Twitter, players are expressing their dissatisfaction with the slow weapon progression. Many report that despite racking up dozens of kills per game, the XP earned feels insufficient, hindering their advancement to higher weapon levels.

In response to the complaints, XDefiant developer PATTYP clarified on Twitter that each weapon level requires 3500 XP, with each kill granting 100 XP, meaning 35 kills should suffice to level up. They also mentioned that assists contribute to the XP count, potentially reducing the required grind. PATTYP speculated that a tracking bug might be affecting some players, preventing their kills from accurately converting into XP.