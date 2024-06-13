Xbox rolls out major update

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:18 PM

Xbox has released a new system update packed with quality-of-life improvements, reinforcing its commitment to player satisfaction amid concerns over studio closures. This update introduces greater customisation options, enhanced connectivity, and better accessibility features.

Users can now personalise console backgrounds with specific game art and enjoy a beta feature for cloud gaming. The update also improves general console, accessory, PC, and cloud gaming performance. Notably, consoles can remember up to 10 wireless networks for seamless reconnection and allow subscription plan changes directly from console settings.

Accessibility has been enhanced with support for up to 12 buttons, a second stick, and a hat switch on Xbox controllers. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has also received updates for smoother wireless functionality.

PC Game Pass users now have sub-navigation menu options for easy access to publishers like Xbox Game Studios, EA Play, and Riot Games. These updates reflect Xbox's focus on enhancing user experience, boosting player confidence following the successful Xbox Games Showcase.