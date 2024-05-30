E-Paper

Xbox Game Pass welcomes two new games

June brings a diverse lineup including 'Firework', 'Rolling Hills', and 'Still Wakes the Deep'

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:57 PM

Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 4:58 PM

Xbox Game Pass subscribers gain access to two new additions: Lords of the Fallen and Humanity. Microsoft’s subscription gaming service, known for its ever-evolving library of over 100 titles, offers many games on launch day, making it a staple for gamers. Subscribers also enjoy perks like in-game currency and real-life rewards such as Discord Nitro or Spotify Premium.

May treated subscribers to a variety of titles spanning genres, with highlights including Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. June kicks off with Lords of the Fallen, a 2023 reboot by Hexworks, and Humanity, an award-winning puzzle game. Lords of the Fallen, originally released in 2014, received praise but flew under the radar, prompting a reboot by Hexworks in 2020.


Humanity, developed by Enhance Games, offers a serene puzzle experience with elements of platforming and strategy. Players guide a Shiba Inu aiding a rogue AI in saving humanity, despite the AI's role in human extinction. The game's unique premise and player-created stages add depth and replayability.

Looking ahead, Xbox Game Pass has confirmed three titles for June: Firework, Rolling Hills, and Still Wakes the Deep. Firework, a puzzle horror game, and Rolling Hills, a life sim featuring a sushi restaurant robot, debut on June 4. Still Wakes the Deep, a horror title from The Chinese Room, arrives on June 18, promising more thrills for subscribers.


