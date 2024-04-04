Xbox Game Pass Ultimate unveils two new titles

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 3:14 PM

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now access two new additions to the gaming library: Lil Gator Game and EA Sports PGA Tour. Alongside these releases, an Xbox Game Pass title is transitioning out of the Game Preview program, signalling a significant update to version 1.0.

With the inclusion of EA Sports PGA Tour and Lil Gator Game, Xbox Game Pass has expanded its offerings with a total of six new titles in April 2024. Earlier this month, subscribers were treated to LEGO 2K Drive, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, F1 23, and Ark: Survival Ascended.

Lil Gator Game is available across all tiers of Xbox Game Pass except for the Core tier, while EA Sports PGA Tour requires the EA Play add-on, exclusive to Ultimate-tier subscribers. Despite accessibility differences, Lil Gator Game stands out for its impressive critical reception, boasting Metacritic scores ranging from 80 to 84. In contrast, EA Sports PGA Tour has garnered ratings in the mid-70s. Lil Gator Game's user reviews on Steam are overwhelmingly positive, with players lauding it as one of the top open-world action platformers in recent memory.

While Lil Gator Game is designed with younger audiences in mind, its appeal extends to players of all ages. Inspired by The Legend of Zelda series, particularly its open-world entries, the game offers an adventure-filled experience of decorating a cosy island and forming friendships. Despite the seemingly low stakes, Lil Gator Game frames its journey as an epic adventure, capturing the imagination of players through a childlike lens.

