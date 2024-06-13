Valorant's PS5 trophy list leaks ahead of console beta

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:12 PM

Valorant's PS5 trophy list has leaked, revealing that the game lacks a Platinum trophy, potentially disappointing some players. This news comes as Valorant prepares for a limited beta on PS5 and Xbox.

When Riot Games announced Valorant's arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year, excitement surged. Since its 2020 release, the free-to-play shooter has been a favourite on PC. Now, a limited console beta starts June 14.

However, the leaked PlayStation trophy list shared by PSN Profiles shows 16 trophies without a Platinum. This may dishearten completionists who enjoy collecting Platinums. The challenging trophies include defusing a Spike with less than a second and hitting 1,000 headshots, comprising 3 Bronze, 7 Silver, and 6 Gold trophies.

Skipping a Platinum trophy is surprising, given its importance to many players. Other games, like XDefiant and some Call of Duty titles, have also omitted Platinums.