This UAE video game's hero wears a kandura: Meet the cop who created the virtual adventure

In the world of video games, anybody can be a hero; so, a 27-year-old developer in Dubai created one that wears — not a cape — but a traditional Emirati kandura.

First Lt Hamdan Hamid Al Ali, the creator who is also an officer from the Dubai Police, wanted to immerse players in the UAE's culture with his video game Emirati Tales.

"My goal is to educate the world about the UAE’s rich history and culture, while entertaining players in a meaningful way," Hamdan told Khaleej Times.

In Hamdan's video game, the protagonist — clad in a kandura (traditional Emirati dress) and wearing a ghutra (traditional headscarf) — brings to life stories from the UAE's past and presents them in an engaging format.

Through the hero's adventures, players also get to know more about the UAE way of life, from its history to the myths.

With both Emirati Arabic voice-overs and English subtitles, it is accessible to a global audience while staying rooted in local tradition.

The power of games

Pursuing his passion beyond his cop duties, Hamdan has been developing video games that both entertain and educate.

"I’ve been fascinated by video games for as long as I can remember," said the Emirati officer, who is also completing a PhD in artificial intelligence (AI) at the Mohamed Bin Zayed University of AI.

"They weren’t just entertainment for me—they were portals to other worlds," he said.

He was 14 when he realised that he could create his own games, "sparking an obsession" that has shaped his career.

First Lt Hamdan Hamid Al Ali

Emirati Tales marks a significant step in Hamdan’s career but it wasn't his first video game.

In 2015, he created the Maryam video game, which aimed at raising awareness about bullying. The success of the project inspired him to keep going and do more games.

"Sharing it with children and seeing how it resonated with them was a turning point," he said.

Hamdan saw immense potential for video games to make a positive impact on society.

"Video games are not just for entertainment—they can teach, inspire, and heal," he said.

"I want to create games that help kids learn, improve their skills, and enhance their well-being."

Next up: 'Chatty Check'

After the release of Emirati Tales on Steam, Hamdan has received valuable feedback from gamers worldwide. Looking ahead, he plans to enhance the game and expand it to more platforms, including iOS.

"I want to reach as many people as possible, ensuring the game evolves and continues to resonate with players," he said.

But his ambitions don't stop there. As part of his PhD research, Hamdan is also working on a groundbreaking video game, Chatty Check, which uses AI to help identify children with language disorders.

"The potential for AI and gamification in healthcare is vast. I believe we are on the verge of a revolution in how we diagnose and treat conditions like language disorders," he said. 20 games and counting Despite his success, game development is still no easy feat, Hamdan said. "Game development is a multidisciplinary field involving coding, art, animation, and storytelling. As a solo developer, I often underestimate how much time a project will take. The last 10 per cent of development can sometimes take up to 90 per cent of the time," Hamdan said. Balancing ambition with practicality is another challenge he often faces. "Adding new features like multiplayer modes or additional levels is more complex than it sounds. It's not just about adding content; it requires revisiting and reworking entire systems, which can be very time-consuming and costly." Throughout his journey, Hamdan has received tremendous support from his family, friends, and key institutions. "I've been fortunate to have incredible support throughout my journey Institutions like the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture have provided opportunities to showcase my work." he said. Hamdan has officially published around 20 games across various platforms, but his most notable projects include Emirati Tales, which earned him the National Grant Programme for Culture and Creativity. The Chatty Check has already been featured in a published research paper, as well as TV shows. For young people hoping to follow in his footsteps, Hamdan has some valuable advice: "Start small. Game development is accessible to anyone, no matter your background. The tools available today make it easier than ever to create a game. Don't be afraid to experiment — your first game may not be perfect, but it will teach you so much." He recommends trying out beginner-friendly platforms like Construct 3, which allows users to create games without any prior programming experience. "Once you create that first game, you'll realize how fulfilling and exciting this field can be," he said.