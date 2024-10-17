Studio offers new insights on upcoming James Bond game, 'Project 007'

Fans of the iconic British spy have something exciting to look forward to, as IO Interactive, the studio behind the Hitman series, provided an update on its highly anticipated new game, Project 007. The game, which has been in development since its reveal in 2020, will bring James Bond back into the gaming world with a fresh take on the character. IO Interactive is fully funding, developing, and publishing this new Bond adventure, aiming to deliver a unique and immersive experience.

Since the release of Hitman 3 in 2021, IO Interactive has focused on expanding its portfolio. Hitman: World of Assassination, released in 2022, bundled all three titles of the rebooted Hitman trilogy into one hub. In addition to Project 007, IO Interactive has also been working on a fantasy RPG, Project Dragon, in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios.

In a recent interview with IGN, Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, shared some intriguing new details about Project 007. According to Abrak, the game will introduce a younger James Bond in an original story, separate from the likenesses of any of the franchise’s previous actors. He also revealed the studio’s aspiration for Project 007 to become a trilogy, with the current development progressing smoothly. Abrak credited the studio’s experience with the Hitman series as invaluable preparation for creating the world of Bond, though he emphasised that James Bond is a unique intellectual property, distinct from Hitman.

Abrak also noted the scarcity of both James Bond games and stealth games in general within the current gaming landscape. The last Bond game, 007 Legends by Activision, was released over a decade ago in 2012 but failed to impress critics and audiences. With fewer stealth titles dominating the market compared to ten years ago, IO Interactive sees an opportunity to make Project 007 stand out.