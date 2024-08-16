Saudi football icon Mohammad Noor to be a part of 'EAFC 25'

E-Paper

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 1:30 PM

Last updated: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 1:31 PM

EA SPORTS FC has announced that Saudi Arabian football icon Mohammad Noor will be featured in EA SPORTS FC 25 as part of this year's Heroes roster. Noor becomes the third Saudi and Arab football legend to join the esteemed Heroes collective, giving players the chance to experience the prowess and legacy of one of Saudi Arabia's most celebrated athletes.

Mohammad Noor's career is marked by remarkable achievements and an enduring influence on the football world. With over two decades of professional play, Noor's accolades include eight Saudi Professional League titles, three AFC Champions League titles, and numerous domestic cup victories. His leadership and ability to perform in critical moments have made him a beloved figure among fans globally.


Noor spent the majority of his illustrious career with Al-Ittihad Club, where he played a crucial role in winning multiple league titles and continental championships. His impact was particularly felt during Al-Ittihad's consecutive AFC Champions League triumphs in 2004 and 2005. On the international stage, Noor represented Saudi Arabia in several AFC Asian Cups and World Cups, contributing significantly to the national team's successes. His exceptional talent and leadership have earned him numerous MVP awards and multiple selections to the AFC Champions League Best XI.

Expressing his excitement about joining the game, Mohammad Noor said, "I am honoured to be featured as a Hero in EA SPORTS FC 25 and to stand alongside global legends of the beautiful game. It's thrilling to see how EA SPORTS brings football's passion to life, and I’m excited that fans can now play alongside me in the game."


FC 25 continues the tradition of celebrating legendary players, with previous Heroes including Saudi greats Sami Al-Jaber and Saeed Al-Owairan. Noor's inclusion further highlights the rich history of Saudi football and its influence on the global stage.

The game will be available for play starting September 27 with early access through the Ultimate Edition beginning September 20. Pre-orders are now open for FC 25, which will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Fans who pre-order the Ultimate Edition by August 20 will receive several player benefits, including limited-time historic player items to enhance their Football Ultimate Team squads in both FC 24 (sold separately) and FC 25.

