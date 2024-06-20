'Keplerth' lands on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 3:46 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 3:47 PM

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has welcomed Keplerth into its expanding library this June, marking the sandbox survival RPG as its tenth addition of the month.

Originally developed by TARO, a studio based in China, Keplerth saw its full release in May 2022 under the publishing banner of Shanghai's Gamera Games. Prior to this, the game had a developmental journey spanning over four years in Steam Early Access. Keplerth gained significant traction on Valve's platform, with industry estimates from VG Insights, PlayTracker, and Gamalytic suggesting sales between 115,000 to 276,000 copies as of mid-2024. It currently enjoys nearly 3,500 "Very Positive" user reviews on Steam.

Following its second anniversary, Keplerth made its debut on Microsoft's subscription service, joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 20. This addition marks the third PC-exclusive release since the beginning of the month, following Firework and Depersonalization. Notably, Keplerth is currently unavailable on Xbox Cloud Gaming, with Microsoft yet to announce plans for future streaming availability.

Keplerth is characterised as a 2D sandbox RPG, blending building and survival elements. Players are tasked with managing and expanding colonies across procedurally generated worlds featuring diverse biomes and dungeons. While comparisons to colony management sim RimWorld may arise due to its premise, Keplerth's gameplay mechanics are more akin to Terraria, albeit from a top-down perspective. The game emphasizes survival through crafting, exploration, and base management, offering a compelling gameplay loop centred around progression and upgrades.