Hair customisation options added in new 'Sims 4' update

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 2:59 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 3:10 PM

Maxis, the creative force behind The Sims 4, has revealed an update aimed at enriching the game's content with a focus on expanding hair customization options, particularly for Black characters. This initiative underscores the studio's commitment to inclusivity and genuine representation within the virtual realm of The Sims 4.

Despite its longevity, The Sims 4 remains dynamic with regular updates, often prioritizing features requested by fans, especially those enhancing inclusivity. The game has garnered acclaim for its inclusive nature, a testament to Maxis' ongoing dedication. Previous updates, such as the introduction of vitiligo in collaboration with Winnie Harlow, have been well-received by the community.

Maxis's latest venture towards inclusivity in The Sims 4 involved collaboration with the renowned hair care brand Dark & Lovely and influential gaming content creator Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya. Dubbed "Play in Color," the campaign aims to address the underrepresentation of marginalized communities, particularly Black hairstyles, within the game.

The update introduces 24 new color combinations across two existing hairstyles, drawing inspiration from Dark & Lovely's Immersive Bolds collection. This addition provides players with a broader spectrum of hair color options, mirroring the diversity found in real life.

Moreover, players can anticipate a new locs hairstyle, developed in collaboration with Dark & Lovely, set to debut in July 2024. This forthcoming addition further expands the range of hairstyle choices available in The Sims 4, reinforcing the game's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

ALSO READ: