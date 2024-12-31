Gamers review bomb 'Assassin’s Creed Origins' on Steam due to Windows 11 update issues

The critically acclaimed Assassin’s Creed Origins is under fire, but not for its gameplay. Instead, the 2017 landmark title is being review-bombed on Steam, primarily due to technical issues caused by a Windows 11 update.

Around November 2024, players began experiencing significant issues with Ubisoft titles after Microsoft rolled out its Windows 11 update 24H2. Titles like Star Wars Outlaws received temporary fixes for crashing problems, but for Assassin’s Creed Origins, the challenges persist. Complaints include stuttering, crashes, black screens, freezes, and overall instability.

Despite collaborative efforts by Microsoft and Ubisoft to resolve these issues, gamers continue to face problems. As a temporary solution, players are advised to roll back the Windows 11 24H2 update to an earlier version or avoid updating altogether to minimise disruptions.

The frustrations reached a tipping point on December 13, 2024, as Assassin’s Creed Origins went on sale during the holiday season at a steep 90 per cent discount. The sale, meant to attract new players, instead amplified visibility to the game's performance issues. Negative reviews have flooded Steam, overshadowing the game's historical significance and influence on later titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla.

Interestingly, Steam Deck users have reported no issues with the game, thanks to the Linux-based system's compatibility. For players seeking a smoother experience, the handheld device has become an unexpected haven for Ubisoft titles.

Despite the current turmoil, Assassin's Creed Origins remains a landmark entry in the franchise. Its introduction of RPG elements, expansive open-world design, and immersive storytelling set a new standard for subsequent titles in the series. As fans grapple with technical setbacks, excitement brews for the next instalment in the series, Assassin's Creed Shadows, slated for a 2025 release. The 14th entry in the franchise will feature a dual-protagonist system, allowing players to switch between Naoe, a shinobi, and Yasuke, an African samurai inspired by historical accounts. Yasuke's unique story as a real-life samurai retainer brings fresh perspectives to the series, blending rich cultural narratives with the franchise's hallmark historical intrigue.