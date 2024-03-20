Fresh additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Mario and Peach Spirits

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 3:22 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 3:24 PM

In a forthcoming update on March 22, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will welcome new Spirits inspired by the iconic Mario and Princess Peach. This latest inclusion adds to the growing array of Spirits derived from diverse franchises, enriching the gameplay experience for fans worldwide.

A hallmark feature of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lies in its utilisation of Spirits, serving as in-game power-ups and collectibles that augment character capabilities. Since its debut in December 2018, the Nintendo Switch exclusive, developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd., has amassed over 1,500 Spirits, with continuous expansions anticipated in the near future.

Announced via the official Japanese Twitter account of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the upcoming Spirits draw inspiration from Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Princess Peach: Showtime! These Spirits will grace the Spirit Board for a five-day period commencing March 22, coinciding with the highly-anticipated release of Princess Peach: Showtime!.

This introduction of new Mario and Princess Peach Spirits marks a special campaign in honour of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's fifth anniversary, culminating in a grand finale. Preceding this update, the game integrated Spirits from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet series, featuring revered characters such as the Ninth Generation Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon.

