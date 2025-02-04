Xbox Game Pass members can now dive into Far Cry New Dawn, the first game to be added to Microsoft's subscription service in February 2025. This marks the 14th new title to join Xbox Game Pass since the beginning of the year. As a spin-off from Far Cry 5, this open-world shooter, developed by Ubisoft Montreal, originally launched in February 2019 on PC and consoles. Now, almost six years later, Far Cry New Dawn arrives on Xbox Game Pass just 11 days ahead of its sixth anniversary.

Far Cry New Dawn was met with a mixed but generally favorable reception at launch. It holds a "Fair" rating on OpenCritic, with an average score of 73 and a 54% recommendation rate from reviewers. User feedback mirrors this sentiment, with "Mostly Positive" ratings on Steam and a 3.5-star average on the Xbox Store. Critics lauded the game's post-apocalyptic setting and the immersive exploration of its world. However, it received criticism for underdeveloped characters and RPG mechanics that some felt were shoehorned into the experience. Despite these critiques, the game maintains its charm for many players, particularly those who appreciate the open-world chaos that Far Cry is known for.

As a non-day-one release, Far Cry New Dawn is now available to Xbox Game Pass members across all tiers except for XGP Core. Achievement hunters will find plenty to do, with 50 trophies worth 1,000 Gamerscore points to unlock. The game is accessible on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming also supports it—an exclusive benefit for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

With the addition of Far Cry New Dawn, Xbox Game Pass now offers three games from Ubisoft's acclaimed Far Cry series. In addition to New Dawn, members can also play Far Cry 5 (added in July 2022) and Far Cry 6 (added in December 2023). This trio offers a great way for newcomers and long-time fans alike to explore different chapters in the Far Cry franchise.

While Xbox Game Pass members are getting new titles, some games will also be leaving the service soon. On February 15, Xbox Game Pass will lose seven titles, including A Little to the Left and Tales of Arise, so members may want to check them out before they disappear from the library.