'Fallout 4' player crafts stunning Ryan Gosling character recreation

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 3:34 PM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 3:35 PM

A Fallout 4 player has captured attention within the gaming community with an impressive character creation resembling Ryan Gosling in his memorable role as Officer K from Blade Runner 2049. What's even more astonishing is that this recreation was achieved entirely without the use of mods, offering fellow fans a source of inspiration for their own virtual renditions of the acclaimed actor.

While Gosling has garnered acclaim for his diverse roles, from his portrayal of Ken in the Barbie movie to his gripping performance in Blade Runner 2049, it's the latter that served as the basis for this remarkable Fallout 4 character creation. Gosling's appearances in these roles have not only left an indelible mark on cinema but have also spawned numerous internet memes, making the idea of recreating him in a game like Fallout 4 a captivating endeavour.

Shared by user OneAboveAII on the Fallout subreddit, the character creation swiftly garnered admiration from fellow fans. The resemblance to Gosling, particularly as Officer K, is striking, with the creator emphasising references from Blade Runner 2049.