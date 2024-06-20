Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC challenges players anew

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 3:53 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 3:57 PM

Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring, has raised the stakes with the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, aiming to test even the most seasoned Soulslike players to their limits. Anticipation for this expansion has soared, revitalizing interest in FromSoftware's critically acclaimed open-world game.

Since its debut in 2022, Elden Ring has earned renown for its punishing difficulty, confronting players with deadly environments and formidable foes across the Lands Between. With the announcement of Shadow of the Erdtree, many wondered whether their mastery of the base game would provide an edge in the new DLC.

Miyazaki, in an interview with CNET, dispelled any notions of complacency, emphasizing that Shadow of the Erdtree was crafted to challenge those who have conquered Elden Ring's main quest. The DLC introduces a range of new adversaries, including optional bosses designed to captivate and daunt the community upon release.

Adding depth without overshadowing existing gear, the DLC's new weaponry promises fresh strategies and build possibilities. Miyazaki reassured fans that while these weapons offer new approaches, they maintain a balance with the game's established arsenal.