'Game of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' begins filming

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM

The Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has officially commenced filming in Belfast, Northern Ireland, marking a return to the production hub of its predecessor.

Accompanying the start of filming of the HBO series a first-look photo featuring Peter Claffey in the character of Ser Duncan the Tall was unveiled on the production's official Instagram handle.

The image offers fans a glimpse into the world of Westeros before the events chronicled in Game of Thrones.

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, known for her work on Lessons In Chemistry, and Owen Harris of Black Mirror fame, the series has also added a stellar cast to its roster.

New additions include Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The official synopsis of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teases an epic tale set a century before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, portrayed by Peter Claffey, and his loyal squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Amid the backdrop of a Westeros still under the rule of House Targaryen, the series promises thrilling encounters and the exploration of powerful destinies.