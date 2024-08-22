E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

The project will mark Glen's debut in Indian cinema

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:11 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:12 PM

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has officially announced that Iain Glen, known for his role in Game of Thrones, will be starring in his upcoming film, Tanvi The Great.

Kher took to social media to share the news, posting a video in which they are seen talking about the collaboration.


"Ladies and Gentlemen! Since our pic went viral from the sets of #TanviTheGreat yesterday, both #IainGlen and I decided to announce to the world about our collaboration for the film," Kher wrote in his post.

He added, "On a personal note, I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture. I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones!"

In response, Glen praised Kher and expressed his joy at being part of the project. "Anupam is a very special man. It's impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched," Glen remarked.

He also conveyed his excitement about his debut in Indian cinema, adding, "I'm so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat. And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people."

The two actors worked together on the BBC drama Mrs Wilson.

Their reunion in Tanvi The Great is highly anticipated.

Tanvi The Great will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment