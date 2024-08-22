'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

UAE: Diljit Dosanjh reveals details for upcoming concert; promises fans an 'unforgettable' night
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has officially announced that Iain Glen, known for his role in Game of Thrones, will be starring in his upcoming film, Tanvi The Great.
Kher took to social media to share the news, posting a video in which they are seen talking about the collaboration.
"Ladies and Gentlemen! Since our pic went viral from the sets of #TanviTheGreat yesterday, both #IainGlen and I decided to announce to the world about our collaboration for the film," Kher wrote in his post.
He added, "On a personal note, I feel delighted and privileged to have #Iain act in my directorial venture. I have been an admirer of his brilliance on stage and on screen and of course of #GameOfThrones!"
In response, Glen praised Kher and expressed his joy at being part of the project. "Anupam is a very special man. It's impossible to spend any time with him without your view of the world being enriched," Glen remarked.
He also conveyed his excitement about his debut in Indian cinema, adding, "I'm so happy to be part of his film #TanviTheGreat. And my first time in India. A beautiful country with beautiful people."
The two actors worked together on the BBC drama Mrs Wilson.
Their reunion in Tanvi The Great is highly anticipated.
Tanvi The Great will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR.
