Galadari Food & Beverage Division wins big at Arab Franchise Expo 2024

Stanley Abraham, Chief Financial Officer of Galadari Food and Beverage Division and Neelesh Nair, General Manager of Galadari Food and Beverage Division, receiving the award from the Chief Guest Dr. Easa Al Bastaki at the Arab Franchise Awards in Dubai

Galadari Food & Beverage Division received the coveted Hall of Fame award at the Arab Franchise Expo 2024 earlier this month. This is the third consecutive year it has won the prize.

The division, which is the official operator of global brands Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’, and KyoChon in the region and of homegrown brands Halla Shawarma and Shabestan, won the award for its innovative practices.

“It’s an honour to receive this prestigious award for the third consecutive year,” said Stanley Abraham, Chief Financial Officer of Galadari Food & Beverage Division. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and expanding our diverse portfolio of international and homegrown brands. We are proud of our continued success and the trust our customers place in us.”

The Arab Franchise Expo 2024 brought together franchise business leaders, investors, and innovators from across the globe, and showcased the potential of franchise opportunities in the Arab world and beyond at Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai.

The expo, organised by the Arab Business Media Group and chaired by media personality Khaled Almaeena, saw the participation of 30 countries and 200 distinguished brands. It also facilitated the exchange of franchise insights and culminated in Dh200 million worth of deals, which were signed at the Arab Franchise Investment Summit.

This year’s keynote speaker was Dr Easa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai. He said: “The world is evolving rapidly, and now is the time for Arab franchises to extend their influence globally. Expanding our homegrown brands will not only showcase the innovative and cultural richness of our region but will significantly contribute to increasing GDP, enhancing economic resilience, and promoting bilateral trade.” ALSO READ: 'Lasting legacy': Serena joins chorus marking Nadal's farewell Prosecutors say notes show Sean 'Diddy' Combs obstructing justice