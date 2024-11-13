Gal Gadot to headline action thriller 'The Runner'

Gal Gadot (Photo by Reuters)

Actor Gal Gadot will next be seen in the action thriller The Runner.

According to Deadline, Kevin Macdonald will direct the project, which is set in London.

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired worldwide rights to the film which was developed and will be produced by David Kosse under the veteran exec's new venture, Rockwood Pictures.

Prolific award-winning filmmaker Macdonald (One to One: John & Yoko, The Last King of Scotland, The Mauritanian, State of Play, Whitney) is directing from a script by Mark Gibson (The Wild, Snow Dogs).

In the film, audience will see Gadot playing a high-powered attorney who must race through London, following the cryptic commands of a mysterious Caller, as she fights against time to save her abducted son.

Wonder Woman star Gadot's recent credits include Netflix's Red Notice and Heart of Stone, which marked the Hollywood debut of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.