From Hollywood to the Emirates: Omar Harfouch and Orlando Bloom illuminate Dubai with the 'Concerto for Peace'

On December 7, world-renowned pianist and composer Omar Harfouch delivered a truly extraordinary concert in Dubai, graced by the presence of Hollywood actor and UNICEF Ambassador Orlando Bloom. Bloom enthusiastically accepted Harfouch's invitation, united by their shared hope for global peace.

This remarkable evening stood out as one of Dubai's most memorable performances in recent years, designed to spread an inspiring message of peace worldwide. In a special tribute to Dubai, Harfouch composed and performed "Dubai Mi Amor" alongside the celebrated group Chico & The Gypsies. Their enchanting flamenco rhythms had the audience on their feet, dancing to the uplifting melodies.

The concert drew an illustrious audience, including some of the Middle East's most influential personalities, such as artist Safa Siddiqui, TV presenter Nina Ali, model Chanel Ayan, and prominent business figures Bassan Samman and Lina Samman.

Culture as a Universal Language of Dialogue

Throughout history, music has served as a powerful medium for raising awareness and fostering social commitment. Iconic events like the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971 and Live Aid in 1985 have shown how music can unite the world in support of those affected by conflict and disaster.

Artists like John Lennon, Bob Dylan, and Fabrizio De André have immortalised their pacifist ideals in music, voicing concerns against war and advocating for justice. Their work reminds us that while music may not directly change the world, it can bridge divides, challenge indifference, and foster hope.

Omar Harfouch, deeply convinced of music's transformative potential, has taken this mission to heart. In 2023, he embarked on a European tour, followed by a global journey, performing his original composition, "Concerto for Peace," to inspire a universal call for harmony.

A Global Journey for Peace

Harfouch's commitment to peace has taken him to iconic venues around the world.

* On December 12, 2023, he performed at the European Commission in Brussels, debuting "Save One Life," a composition inspired by the sacred texts of the Koran and Torah: "You save one life, you save Humanity."

* On February 6, 2024, he gave a recital at the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris.

* On September 18, he performed at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris before a distinguished audience of over 1,700, including artists and representatives of diverse religious and political backgrounds.

* On November 14, Harfouch played his "Concerto for Peace" at the Vatican Apostolic Library. Following this performance, he received a private audience with Pope Francis, who honored him as a "Pilgrim of Peace" and presented him with a special medal commemorating his 12th anniversary as Pope.

A Legacy Rooted in Personal Experience

Harfouch's commitment to peace is deeply personal, shaped by his childhood experiences during the Lebanese Civil War. Determined to ensure that no child endures the horrors of war, Harfouch uses his platform to unite political, religious, and artistic communities in a shared vision of a harmonious future.

Recognition for His Efforts

Harfouch's unwavering dedication to peace has earned him numerous accolades:

* In December 2023, he was appointed Honorary President of the European NGO "Dialogue and Diversity" in Brussels.

* On February 24, 2024, he received the Creation Prize for "Concerto for Peace" at the CAEL Awards in Dubai.

* On March 25, he was awarded the "Universalism for Peace Prize" by LICRA (International League Against Racism and Antisemitism).

* On September 5, in the presence of American actor Kevin Costner, Harfouch was honored with the Best Peace Production award from the Better World Fund at the Venice Film Festival.

* Finally, on November 16, Pope Francis awarded him a special medal during a private audience, recognising his contributions as a "Pilgrim of Peace."