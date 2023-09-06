Dubai: Save these dates! From Asha Bhosle to Sean Paul, 8 of the biggest stars coming to town soon

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 10:34 PM

Dubai continues to be a hot venue for musicians around the world, with stars from India, US, Philippines and more flocking to the emirate to show fans the best of their music.

Although tickets are running out fast, some are still up for grabs for these shows, so don't miss out!

Here are seven must-see concerts for fans this year:

1. Asha Bhosle

Photo: Neeraj Murali/KT

The Indian singing legend is all set to wow Dubai audiences on September 8 - which also happens to be her birthday! The soon-to-be 90-year-old, who is known for her chartbusting tracks such as 'Dum Maaro Dum', 'Eena Meena Deeka', and 'Kambakht Ishq' will perform hit songs from her illustrious career, which spans over eight decades.

Fans can look forward to catching ‘Asha@90 Live in Concert’ at Coca-Cola Arena.

2. Jay Sean, Manj Musik, Juggy D, and Raghav

Photo: Instagram

Four greats of the indie, hip-hop scene are ready to set the stage on fire this September!

Jay Sean, who is the first Asian artist to achieve a Billboard No. 1 single, will be performing his iconic hits such as 'Down', 'Do You Remember', and 'Ride It'. He will be joined by Manj Musik, known for 'We Doin It' and 'Daddy Da Cash', created by his former group RDB (Rhythm, Dhol, Bass).

Juggy D, who has featured on tracks by Jay Sean and other singers such as Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, Craig David, and Mary J Blige, is also set to perform. Raghav, from Canada, is ready to treat audiences to his hits such as 'Angel Eyes' and 'Desperado'.

'Indie Vibes' will take place on September 9 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are available for purchase through the PlatinumList and Coca-Cola Arena website. The doors will open at 7pm, with the show scheduled to start at 8pm. The event is open to all ages, and ticket prices range from Dh195 (Bronze) to Dh395 (Gold Standing).

3. Ben&Ben

Photo: Instagram

Ben&Ben is returning to UAE in October for a unique performance on October 14.

The band, popular for their beautiful folk, indie and pop music, has over a billion online streams and being recognized as Spotify's 'Most Streamed Artist' in the Philippines for 2020.

Doors open at 6.30pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm at the Coca-Cola Arena; tickets available on Platinumlist.

4. Blue, Five, and Boyzlife

Photo: Instagram

The boys are back! Fans of 90's boy bands will be thrilled to know that iconic artists Blue, Five, and Boyzlife are coming to Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium on October 20 to perform their hit songs, bringing us back to our childhoods.

Be ready to jam out to the legends behind tracks such as 'All Rise,' 'One Love,' 'Guilty,' ''Everyone Get Up,' and 'Uptown Girl'.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 9pm; tickets available on Platinumlist.

5. Sean Paul

File photo

On October 21, the Grammy-award-winning artist, Sean Paul, will ignite the stage at Coca-Cola Arena.

The popular artist, who is behind the iconic tracks 'Get Busy', 'Temperature', and 'Got To Luv U is famous for his genre-skipping music, from reggae-infused anthems to hip-shaking dance tracks.

Tickets starting from Dh150 are on sale now at Platinumlist, Dubai Calendar, and coca-cola-arena.com.

6. Neha Kakkar

File photo

The popular Bollywood singer will return to Dubai soon, performing her greatest hits at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 22.

The star, who rose to fame after appearing on the singing reality show Indian Idol, is behind some of the most famous Hindi songs of the past few years, including 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Sunny Sunny' with Yo Yo Honey Singh, 'Manali Trance', 'Akkad Bakkad', and more. She performed at Global Village last season as well.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show kicks off at 9pm; tickets available on Platinumlist.

