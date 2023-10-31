From Allu Arjun to Samantha; superstars on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding guest list

The festivities will take place at a resort in Tuscany

Tue 31 Oct 2023

Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get married on November 1 in a private ceremony in Italy. The festivities will take place at a resort in Tuscany, reported Indian media.

Varun Tej’s superstar cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are part of the wedding festivities. A source told a local media outlet that Allu Arjun threw a pre-wedding bash for the soon-to-be-married couple.

“This reception party promises to be a star-studded affair. Some of the biggest and most popular Telugu names will be attending the party like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna. Allu Arjun, who threw a pre-wedding bash for the couple, will also grace the party along with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi,” a source told the outlet.

Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and their family jetted off to Tuscany earlier this month for a vacation. Now, they have directly joined the wedding celebration.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy has also shared a picture from the festivities on Instagram stories. The couple are joined by their kids — Ayaan and Arha.

The pre-wedding celebrations have kicked off with a lively cocktail party, the report added. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled for today.

“Varun and Lavanya will wear Manish Malhotra and the theme for their big day is ‘pastel’. The wedding will be followed by a reception which is themed on glam and glitz,” the source was quoted as saying.

The grand reception will take place on November 5 in Hyderabad. This event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with prominent figures from the Tollywood film industry and politics in attendance.

Varun and Lavanya's love story began in 2016. They have worked in films including Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. The love birds got engaged earlier this year.

