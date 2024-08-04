French director Christophe Ruggia, accused of abusing underage actor, to stand trial

Deepika Padukone lauds Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze in Paris Olympics
A French magistrate has ordered film director Christophe Ruggia to stand trial on charges of sexually assaulting an actor when she was a minor, sources close to the case said on Saturday.
The trial at the Paris criminal court, set for December 9 and 10, follows allegations that Ruggia sexually assaulted actor Adele Haenel in the early 2000s when he was in his mid to late 30s and she was under 15.
In a court document seen by AFP, the investigating magistrate said Haenel's accusations were "precise and consistent" and that she had suffered psychological consequences from the assaults.
Potentially aggravating circumstances were the considerable age difference between Ruggia and Haenel, and the "psychological control" that the director progressively exercised over the young actor thanks to his position of authority.
Ruggia has denied all the charges against him, although the director admits to committing "errors". His lawyers declined to comment on Saturday.
AFP was unable to reach Haenel's lawyers.
Ruggia, now 59, was initially charged in 2020 over the accusations.
Haenel, now 35, lodged a complaint against Ruggia after accusing him of subjecting her to "constant sexual harassment" from the age of 12 to 15, including "forced kisses on the neck" and touching.
Ruggia directed her in the 2002 movie The Devils, her first film role.
