Frank Grillo signs up for 'Werewolves' movie

US actor Frank Grillo. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:14 PM

Actor Frank Grillo is all set to be seen in Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group's horror-thriller Werewolves, reports Deadline.

The production houses are planning to release the film in theatres on December 6.

In Werewolves, a supermoon occurrence activates a dormant gene in every human on earth, transforming anybody who enters the moonlight into a werewolf for one night. Chaos erupts, and about a billion people die. A year later, the Supermoon is returning.