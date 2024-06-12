Frank Grillo signs up for 'Werewolves' movie

The star couple has been married for 11 years
Actor Frank Grillo is all set to be seen in Briarcliff Entertainment and The Solution Entertainment Group's horror-thriller Werewolves, reports Deadline.
The production houses are planning to release the film in theatres on December 6.
In Werewolves, a supermoon occurrence activates a dormant gene in every human on earth, transforming anybody who enters the moonlight into a werewolf for one night. Chaos erupts, and about a billion people die. A year later, the Supermoon is returning.
Katrina Law, Ilfenesh Hadera, James Michael Cummings and Lou Diamond Phillips also star in the movie. Directed by Steven C Miller, the script is written by Matthew Kennedy.
