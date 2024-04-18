'Fortnite' revives rare Janky skin after over two years

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 2:58 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 2:59 PM

Fortnite enthusiasts are in for a treat as the long-awaited return of the Janky skin to the Item Shop is on the horizon. After spending over two years locked away in the vault, Janky is poised to make its sixth appearance, much to the delight of collectors and fans alike. Over the years, Fortnite has witnessed the release of countless cosmetic items, with the introduction of new game modes like Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival diversifying the array of available cosmetics in the Item Shop.

Epic Games briefly scaled down the size of the Item Shop during Fortnite Season OG in November 2023, reverting it to a configuration reminiscent of Chapter 1. However, this adjustment was short-lived, with the return to Chapter 5 Season 1 ushering in the reinstatement of the regular Item Shop format. Despite the shop's extensive catalogue, which often exceeds 50 items per day, players eagerly anticipate the return of specific items.

According to prominent Fortnite community leaker ShiinaBR, Janky is scheduled to reappear in the Item Shop on April 18 during the 8 PM ET refresh. Renowned for its rarity, Janky has been inaccessible for over two years and has only graced the Item Shop for a total of five days. Originally released during Chapter 2 Season 8 in September 2021 for four days, it made a brief return on December 22, 2021. Its scarcity is further compounded by its initial lukewarm reception among players, resulting in relatively few acquisitions.

The revival of Janky coincides with the release of the J Balvin skin as part of Fortnite's 2024 Coachella event. Those interested in acquiring the Janky skin may opt for the Janky Bundle, priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, which includes the Janky's Stunt Helmet back bling. Alternatively, for an additional 300 V-Bucks, fans can indulge in the bundle, which includes Janky's Dead Fish pickaxe, originally valued at 800 V-Bucks.

