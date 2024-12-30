Five charged in connection with singer Liam Payne's tragic death after fall from balcony

Photo: Reuters file

Argentine authorities have formally charged five individuals in connection with the untimely death of Liam Payne, the internationally renowned singer who tragically fell to his death in Buenos Aires earlier this month.

The charges, which include negligent homicide, manslaughter, and drug offences, were revealed by local media recently, as per TMZ.

Among those charged is Payne's friend, Roger Nores, who admitted to leaving the artist at the CasaSur Palermo hotel approximately an hour before Payne's fatal fall.

Authorities have charged Nores with negligent homicide and imposed an embargo preventing him from leaving the country.

However, it remains unclear if he has been taken into custody, as per TMZ.

Two others, Braian Paiz, a waiter, and Ezequiel Pereyra, an employee of the CasaSur hotel, have been charged with supplying narcotics to Payne.

Investigators allege that both individuals provided cocaine to the singer, which he consumed during the hours leading up to his death.

Additionally, hotel managers Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi face manslaughter charges, with prosecutors accusing them of failing to prevent conditions that contributed to the fatal incident.

The 30-year-old singer fell from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel after reportedly spending the day consuming whiskey and cocaine.

His sudden and tragic death has left the music industry and his global fanbase in shock.