First song 'Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se' from Anil Sharma's 'Vanvaas' out now

The first song from the upcoming film Vanvaas, titled Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se, has been released.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, the romantic track stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur and shows the on-screen chemistry between the two actors.

The music of Yaadon Ke Jharokhon Se has been composed by Mithoon, with lyrics written by Sayeed Quadri.

The makers recently released the teaser of the film, which is quite intriguing.

"Kuch kahaaniyann le jaati hai humein apnon ke kareeb!This festive season, brace yourselves for a rollercoaster ride of emotions," the makers captioned the teaser.

The teaser shows Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in transformative roles. Their powerful performances redefine familial bond, bringing raw emotion and intensity to the screen.